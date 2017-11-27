Tulsa Pooch Featured On 'UPS Dogs' Facebook Page

A fairly stout upper level low will cross directly over northeast Oklahoma later tonight into Wednesday morning bringing a chance for rain and thunder to part of northeastern Oklahoma.More >>
A fairly stout upper level low will cross directly over northeast Oklahoma later tonight into Wednesday morning bringing a chance for rain and thunder to part of northeastern Oklahoma.More >>
A sophomore at Ponca City High School is one of the youngest students to score a perfect 36 on his 2017 ACT exam.More >>
A sophomore at Ponca City High School is one of the youngest students to score a perfect 36 on his 2017 ACT exam.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!