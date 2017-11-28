Paving Project To Close Ramps At Tulsa Highway Interchange

Expect some big delays thanks to ramp closures at a busy Highway 169 and Broken Arrow Expressway interchange.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the westbound off-ramp from the BA to southbound Highway 169 will close Tuesday evening at 7 and will be shut down until further notice.

The same goes for the southbound off-ramp from 169 onto the BA heading west.

These closures are part of a pavement project underway on Highway 169. Crews still have the 41st Street exit closed and more closures are expected over the next few months.

9/6/2017 Related Story: Resurfacing Project Begins On Highway 169 In Tulsa

ODOT says the project should be finished by summer 2018.