Man Dies Attempting To Put Out Bristow Grass Fire

News On 6 has confirmed a man died trying to put out a grass fire Monday near Bristow.

Bristow Fire Department Fire Chief David McSpadden says a welding crew was building a fence two miles east of Bristow along Highway 16, sparking the grass fire.

The chief says the two welders tried to put out the flames themselves, but McSpadden says one of them was overcome and died. He says the victim may have has some health issues that contributed to his death.

The chief says the crew was out of Texas and the victim’s name has not been released, but says the man was 38 or 39-years old.