Reports: OSU Coach Gundy Meets With Tennessee About Coaching Job

File photo of OSU head coach Mike Gundy. File photo of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy met with representatives from the University of Tennessee Tuesday morning about the school's vacant head coaching job, according to multiple reports.

According to the reports, Gundy met with the representatives in Dallas.

Longtime Cowboys' sideline reporter Robert Allen tweeted Tuesday morning that he believes Gundy's discussions with the Volunteers are serious.

Social media lit up with fans and people connected to both OSU and Tennessee expressing opinions about whether the discussions are serious.

The University of Tennessee's airplane is scheduled to depart Knoxville for Stillwater at 12:51 p.m. Oklahoma time.

Gundy reportedly met with representatives from Baylor University last December. 

Gundy, 50, has been head coach at Oklahoma State since 2005 and has an overall head coaching record of 113-53.

