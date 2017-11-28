Tulsa Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Child Abuse

A judge sentences a Tulsa man to 25 years in prison for child abuse.

Ganey Fairley was arrested after investigators say his girlfriend's 9-month-old son was found limp an unresponsive.

Fairley said he tripped while carrying the boy but detectives said the boy's injuries were consistent with being violently shaken.