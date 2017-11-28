Owasso Football: Blankenship, Jones Talk State Title Game - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso Football: Blankenship, Jones Talk State Title Game

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Friday, the Owasso Rams will play for the 6A-I state title.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Rams in Bill Blankenship's first year.

The team got here with a 21-0 shutout of Jenks and will face familiar foe Union for the title.

For both coach and player, getting here in year one is something even they didn't expect.

“We had to go to work and earn a chance to get back in this game,” said Blankenship. “I think leaving that first game, I thought, you know, we belonged.”

Safety Wayne Jones said, "Coach talked about it early on. If you just keep going 1-0 each then they tend to stack up and you're at the big dance, and so that's what we've been doing. And hopefully, we go 1-0 this week."

