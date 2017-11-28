Sisters Describe Helping Children Of Tulsa Couple Arrested For A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sisters Describe Helping Children Of Tulsa Couple Arrested For Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Breanne Steed and her sister, Nicole, said they couldn't get any type of answer from inside the home, so they called police and fed two toddlers through the window on Thanksgiving. Breanne Steed and her sister, Nicole, said they couldn't get any type of answer from inside the home, so they called police and fed two toddlers through the window on Thanksgiving.
Police found the parents - Jason Hernandez and Jori Goble - passed out inside and arrested them on child abuse complaints. Police found the parents - Jason Hernandez and Jori Goble - passed out inside and arrested them on child abuse complaints.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two parents are in jail after police found them passed out while their two toddlers were locked inside a bedroom.

Breanne Steed and her sister, Nicole, said they couldn't get any type of answer from inside the home, so they called police and fed two toddlers through the window on Thanksgiving.

Breanne said a little girl around 5 years old showed up at her home around noon on Thanksgiving. The little girl stayed all day, playing and even eating a turkey dinner there.

"So, we're like, ‘Okay, it's time to go home.’ That's when everything, you know, kind of took a turn. When she said she can't," Breanne said.

Breanne said she had her two older boys walk the girl home but they came back minutes later saying no one would answer the locked door.

"I asked her, ‘When was the last time you've seen your parents?’ And she said, ‘Well, they got up, they cooked us breakfast, put me outside and went back to bed,’" she said.

At that point, Breanne and her sister Nicole went to the girl's home and saw two toddlers sitting in the front window.

"When we were down there trying to knock on the door, they were sitting in the window looking at us…’Okay, that's weird. Where's your mom and dad,’" Nicole said.

Breanne said, "We went back down to the house, we gathered up some food, took it back up there. We were feeding them through the window."

Breanne said they took action and called police to get the little ones out of there.

"You cannot be afraid to say something. You cannot be afraid to speak. You have to. These are kids that don’t have a voice for themselves,” she said.

Police found the parents - Jason Hernandez and Jori Goble - passed out inside and arrested them on child abuse complaints.

11/24/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Couple Arrested On Child Abuse Complaints

Now, the sisters are asking others to get involved if they see kids in their own neighborhood who need someone to stand up for them.

"It takes a village to raise kids. It's about the community. The community needs to get involved. The community needs to understand that this happens, and when it does happen, you cannot be afraid," Breanne said. "Just ask questions. It's as simple as that."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.