Pawhuska Man Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Crash

Osage County prosecutors filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against a Pawhuska man, accused of causing a deadly crash in Osage County in September.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Hung Dinh was under the influence of drugs when he made an an improper U-turn on Highway 60 west Bartlesville on Sunday, September 16th.

79-year-old Betty Reber from Pawhuska did no survive.

Jail records show Dinh has not yet been arrested.