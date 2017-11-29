Pawhuska Man Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pawhuska Man Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Crash

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

Osage County prosecutors filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against a Pawhuska man, accused of causing a deadly crash in Osage County in September.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Hung Dinh was under the influence of drugs when he made an an improper U-turn on Highway 60 west Bartlesville on Sunday, September 16th.

79-year-old Betty Reber from Pawhuska did no survive.

Jail records show Dinh has not yet been arrested.

