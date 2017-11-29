'Club Scrubs' Offered At OU-Tulsa For High School Students

"Club Scrubs" is free club in Tulsa encouraging high school students to explore careers in healthcare.

Tuesday, during one of their meetings, students heard from a physician and learned how to use ultrasound machines.

"It makes it a lot easier to understand when you can get a quick run through of what they are talking about," said Club Scrubs member Miciah Smith.

OU-Tulsa hosts these events twice a month and covers a different topic each meeting. The next meeting is December 12.

More information about the club can be found on the OU-Tulsa website.