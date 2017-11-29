Great Grandson Of Rhema Bible College's Founder Headed To Court

The great grandson of Rhema Bible College's founder is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

In March, Broken Arrow Police said Blake Hagin, 19, was involved in a drive-by shooting.

Police say Hagin and three others, including a juvenile, shot up a house near Cypress and Kenosha. Someone was inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

7/25/2017 Related Story: Teen Facing Charges For BA Drive-By Shooting Gets Help From Former Tulsa DA

All of the suspects are facing charges of "using a vehicle in discharge of a weapon."