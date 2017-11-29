Lawsuit Takes Aim At Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter, Former AG Scott Pr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lawsuit Takes Aim At Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter, Former AG Scott Pruitt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

A new lawsuit from a government watchdog group is taking aim at Attorney General Mike Hunter and Former Attorney General Scott Pruitt. 

The lawsuit was filed by the Washington DC based group Campaign for Accountability and it's asking a state audit from 2011 be released. 

The audit was requested by Pruitt, after he was alerted by former Senator Tom Coburn about possible foul play in Tar Creek Reclamation site. 

Court documents attached to the suit show state auditor Gary Jones' office completed the audit and asked to release their findings in 2015 but Pruitt said no, saying there were concerns about "the publication of unsubstantiated criminal allegations against private citizens." The comment appears to mean the state auditor's office uncovered criminal acts more than six years ago. 

The release of the audit was also denied by now Attorney General Mike Hunter. 

The Tar Creek site is an Environmental Protection Agency superfund site. Scott Pruitt now heads the agency in charge of cleaning it up. We expect more details to come forward in this case and we will of course bring you updates as we get them.

