Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views
Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views Tulsa Trump Supporter Harassed By Neighbor For Political Views
Morgan Casper Morgan Casper
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A midtown Tulsa man is hoping a woman will stop harassing him for supporting President Donald Trump.

She was caught on camera admitting to leaving a hateful note on his porch — and that's not all.

The woman stuck a pin onto a pumpkin on his front porch. It reads, "Real men don't grope."

The homeowner said he doesn't understand why someone would target his family over their political views.

"I was very heartbroken because it's not who I am," said Morgan Casper.

Casper found a note on his front porch about Trump supporters.

It reads, "Not all Trump supporters are overtly racist, or ableist, or misogynist. But every one of them decided hating people with brown skin or disabilities or women wasn't a deal breaker. Own that decision."

"I'm not a racist," Casper said. "I look at everyone as equal. I mean my wife is an Indian. I'm white."

Morgan said he was worried about his family's safety so he installed a security camera and caught the woman back at it.

"That got me pretty angry because obviously she bought that pin just to send a message to me and my family," Morgan said.

He said he hoped to meet her one day to ask her why — and then he did. 

The woman said in the video she was upset about the campaign signs he had in his yard.

And a bumper sticker on his truck.

The woman eventually walked away after arguing about the signs in his yard.

Casper said he doesn't agree with everything the president says, but that doesn't mean he should be harassed. 

"I just think being open minded, respecting people's religion, respecting people politically, I think that'll bring the country back together instead of being such a divided nation. We're American," Casper said.

Casper said during the election season, two of his signs were stolen and a third was ripped up and thrown in his back yard.

He hopes people can move forward.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.