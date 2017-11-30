Wagoner County Man Sentenced In Fatal 2015 Shooting

A judge rules a man convicted in a deadly shooting in Wagoner County will spend the next 12 years in prison.

A jury found Jacob Ode guilty of first-degree manslaughter in October.

Ode was 17-years-old when he shot and killed Eric Hummingbird of Wagoner after an argument.

Hummingbird died on Thanksgiving Day in 2015.