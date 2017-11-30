Sunny And Windy Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sunny And Windy Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

High pressure settles into the state today and we'll have quiet weather. A dry air mass will settle in and fire danger remains a concern. Although we had rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the top layer of vegetation will dry out quickly. Winds today will be out of the north around 10 to 20 mph. 

The fire threat today is not extremely high but still a concern. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds should become fewer and far between this afternoon allowing for more sunshine. We should have passing clouds across the state for the next several days. 

Weather Alerts

This dry air mass, light winds and high pressure at the surface will allow for a cold Friday morning. Temperatures should fall into the mid 30s here in Tulsa. The typical colder spots could have the thermometer fall into the upper 20s. It will be a big coat morning. That surface high will move off to the east and our winds will shift back out the south. This will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. That dry air mass will still be in place, keeping fire danger a concern. The south winds will start to increase dew points later in the day and humidity levels will rise for the weekend. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps 

A boundary moving south will stall across Kansas, allowing for south winds to continue and temperatures to keep warming. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. I would be surprised if some locations see 70 for the high, especially in far southern Oklahoma. Sunday will be warm and windy. The pressure gradient will be tightening as we get ready for a strong front on Monday. Sundays high will be in the low 70s with gusty south winds. 

WARN Interactive Radar

The strong front on Monday will open the door to colder air. We'll have a chance for rain as that front comes through. Hopefully southeastern Oklahoma can see some rain as drought conditions continue. This will also be first surge of colder air, that we'll definitely feel on Tuesday. The next surge of colder air coming in on Wednesday will reinforce the cold blast for Oklahoma. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.