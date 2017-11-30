Sunny And Windy Across Green Country

High pressure settles into the state today and we'll have quiet weather. A dry air mass will settle in and fire danger remains a concern. Although we had rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the top layer of vegetation will dry out quickly. Winds today will be out of the north around 10 to 20 mph.

The fire threat today is not extremely high but still a concern. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds should become fewer and far between this afternoon allowing for more sunshine. We should have passing clouds across the state for the next several days.

This dry air mass, light winds and high pressure at the surface will allow for a cold Friday morning. Temperatures should fall into the mid 30s here in Tulsa. The typical colder spots could have the thermometer fall into the upper 20s. It will be a big coat morning. That surface high will move off to the east and our winds will shift back out the south. This will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. That dry air mass will still be in place, keeping fire danger a concern. The south winds will start to increase dew points later in the day and humidity levels will rise for the weekend.

A boundary moving south will stall across Kansas, allowing for south winds to continue and temperatures to keep warming. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. I would be surprised if some locations see 70 for the high, especially in far southern Oklahoma. Sunday will be warm and windy. The pressure gradient will be tightening as we get ready for a strong front on Monday. Sundays high will be in the low 70s with gusty south winds.

The strong front on Monday will open the door to colder air. We'll have a chance for rain as that front comes through. Hopefully southeastern Oklahoma can see some rain as drought conditions continue. This will also be first surge of colder air, that we'll definitely feel on Tuesday. The next surge of colder air coming in on Wednesday will reinforce the cold blast for Oklahoma.