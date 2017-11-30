Tulsa Burglary Detectives Need Help Identifying Person of Interest

Tulsa Police need help identifying a person of interest.

Police said around 5:15 a.m. on November 8, 2017, a man was caught on video stealing from a business in the 2200 block of North Harvard Avenue.

Police said the man returned the next night and stole more items.

The person is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s with dirty blonde or light brown hair, a slim build and possible facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.