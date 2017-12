Most of us remember our first bicycles.

Some Union Career Connect students are working hard to make first bike memories for some kids this year.

“We're just trying to build bikes; just trying to help kids," said Don Crall

Crall started the Bikes for Kids program four years ago,

Pretty simple concept. They put out a call for donated bikes and store them in Union's Warehouse.

They designate a workshop day to fix up the bikes.

Don's manufacturing students and Gary Burr's student mechanics get the donated bicycles ready to be first bike memories for Union elementary students who need one.

All these kids are learning about community service.

“It helps them see the bigger picture; the reason why we need to be doing these things," said Stephanie Cameron.

Once a bike is fixed and gets a quick check it’s ready to go.

“They all learn something and at the same time help others," said Crall.