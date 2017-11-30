Ex-Savanna Cop Pleads Guilty To Exploiting His Authority - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ex-Savanna Cop Pleads Guilty To Exploiting His Authority

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A 40-year-old former police officer with the Savanna Police Department in Pittsburg County pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count of violating the civil rights of a female whom he sexually assaulted during a routine traffic stop.

According to court documents, on January 21, 2017, Gragg, while on-duty, stopped a vehicle during the early hours of the morning while it was still dark outside.  

6/16/2017 Related Story: Ex-Savanna Officer Arrested On Sexual Assault Allegations

Court documents state after approaching the vehicle, Gragg brought the female driver back to his marked patrol unit and directed her to sit in the front passenger seat. Gragg then made the victim perform a sex act on him against her will while she was in his patrol car, documents say.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Gragg admitted that he knew what he was doing was wrong and against the law, yet he did so anyway.  Gragg further admitted that his acts included aggravated sexual abuse, which under federal law, requires force or putting the victim in fear of bodily injury, kidnapping, or death.

The terms of the plea agreement require Gragg to forfeit his law enforcement certification and comply with federal and state sex offender registration requirements.  A sentencing hearing has not been set.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
