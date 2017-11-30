Tulsa's Helmerich Park Development Still Underway, Despite Backlash

The planned retail development in a Tulsa park is still in the works, despite more delays.

A developer bought a section of Helmerich Park from the city, but the deal is on hold because of a lawsuit to stop the sale.

The developer hoped to be building by now, but the case won't go to court before January.

The city and the developer now have a contract that expires March 1, 2018, but it also can be extended.