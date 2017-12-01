Tulsa Silversmiths' Work On Display During First Friday

They have an exhibit at the Tulsa Arts Coalition called Hatch, which is inspired by birds.

The First Friday Art Crawl is tonight in downtown Tulsa, and Tulsa Artists' Coalition is showcasing a special exhibit by a local couple.

Rachel Rose Dazey and her husband, Seth Dillon Dazey, are a silversmithing team. And they have an exhibit at the Tulsa Arts Coalition called Hatch, which is inspired by birds.

“From a young age, I just had this incredible wanderlust and just fell in love with birds,” Rachel said.

You see it in her work – jewelry, artwork, intertwined with nature and nostalgia.

“This show's really about bringing those two loves together. My love of birds and my love of silversmithing, and kind of bringing that design into my work,” she said.

Rachel said, “I'll have a really special install...we'll have some video install going on…and then just some really other special features for the opening.”

Rachel is known for her handmade jewelry.

“This is really highlighting my one-of-a-kind unique pieces that I've really worked on for months,” she said. “I use torch and sort of ancient techniques that bring a lot of texture and feeling to my work.”

Seth is known for his copper basket and tree sculpture pieces.

Together, they are Dillon Rose, full-time artists who have found a way to make a living doing what they love.

“We feel so lucky. It's been a lot of hard work, but we just feel really fortunate to be in Tulsa because we have such a supportive art community here,” Rachel said.

The free show can be seen Friday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the TAC Gallery. The exhibit runs through the 23rd. You can find more of their work on Facebook.