Secret Santa Pays Off Layaways At Poteau Walmart

News

Secret Santa Pays Off Layaways At Poteau Walmart

POTEAU, Oklahoma -

A secret Santa is making sure 40 Oklahoma families have a Merry Christmas.

Walmart employees in Poteau said someone came in and paid $5,000 worth of layaways.

Mother Brittany Rothermel said she wasn't sure she was going to be able to pay for everything on her kids' Christmas list.

"Then I got an email saying I could pick up my layaway, my balance would be 18 cents. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. There is good people out there,’" Rothermel said.

Whoever paid off the balances chose to remain anonymous.

