Savanna Police Officer Admits To Sexual Abuse

A former Savanna police officer pleads guilty to violating a woman's civil rights during a January traffic stop.

40-year-old Jerry Gragg of Pittsburgh County pleaded guilty Wednesday in Muskogee district court.

Police said the victim told them Gragg made sexual advances and forced her to perform oral sex.

Authorities say Gragg admitted to his acts, including aggravated sexual abuse.

A sentencing hearing has not been set.