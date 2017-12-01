Car Stolen From Tulsa Family After Community Helped Buy It

A brazen theft leaves a family of seven with only one small car for transportation.

Their vehicle was stolen in the middle of the night and just months after the community helped them raise enough money to buy it.

This family of seven remains hopeful, trying to figure out how they're going to afford another vehicle to safely transport their entire family.

It's been a roller-coaster year and a half for Meredith Stanfill and her husband.

"In August of last year, my mother-in-law passed away on [my husbands] first birthday," said Meredith.

And in the blink of an eye, her family of three turned into a family of seven.

"We got four bonus kids; our four nieces and nephews," Meredith said.

It was a blessing in disguise.

But Stanfill said neither her family needs a new vehicle to accommodate their new additions. She and her husband sold one of their cars to help pay for a new vehicle.

"We were already kind of paycheck to paycheck at that point, we did a Go Fund Me, we raised money, we got a car," Meredith said.

They had a 2005 Honda Pilot, until two days ago, when someone took it right out of their driveway.

"I feel terrible for everybody that helped out too just because, you know that's their money too and it’s just really really hard," said Meredith.

Stanfill said there were 10 years worth of home videos in that vehicle.

"It’s just hard, hard to get to work, hard to figure it out, you know I had to ask off work Thursday cause I didn't have a car seat," she said

In the meantime, Stanfill said she hopes police can track down the car as the holidays draw near.

"That's just money gone, that I could've used towards Christmas and stuff," she said, "It’s just a car, but it just meant so much to us to finally have that".

Stanfill said the vehicle is a 2005 brownish/goldish Honda Pilot with the license plate EQE-035.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Tulsa Police.