Warm Weekend Ahead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Warm Weekend Ahead

Posted: Updated:

December has arrived, but winter will have to wait a few more days as we enjoy unseasonably warm weather this weekend across Green Country!

We’re in for more great outdoor weather for our Saturday. Expect sunshine mixed with clouds later in the day, and winds will remain light. We’ll have highs ranging from the mid 60s in northeast Oklahoma to low 70s across southeast Oklahoma!

South winds start to increase overnight, keeping us unseasonably mild into Sunday morning with lows generally holding in the lower 50s. That’s right around where our typical high temperatures should be this time of year! Clouds increase on Sunday but we’ll again be much warmer than normal with highs in the low 70s Sunday afternoon. Fire danger will be a concern on Sunday with gusty south winds.

We’ll get one last taste of springlike warmth on Monday before a strong cold front arrives! Temperatures will again range in the 60s to low 70s on Monday with gusty south winds ahead of that front.

Showers and a few storms become possible Monday evening as the cold front arrives. This time around, the best rain chances will be across southeast Oklahoma in areas that missed out on last week’s rainfall. Rain chances come to an end by very early Tuesday, and then it’s time to break out the big coats!

We’ll begin to feel that much chillier air on Tuesday. Instead of highs in the 70s, we’ll likely settle for highs in the upper 40s! That’s quite typical for this time of year, but it will be a shock to the system after our recent stretch of mild weather.

The chilly air looks to stick around through late in the week, with cold mornings at or below freezing and chilly afternoons around the 50 degree mark. We still don’t see any signs of snow anytime soon, but winter-like temperatures look to hang around as we head into the first half of December! 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.