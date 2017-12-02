Warm Weekend Ahead

December has arrived, but winter will have to wait a few more days as we enjoy unseasonably warm weather this weekend across Green Country!



We’re in for more great outdoor weather for our Saturday. Expect sunshine mixed with clouds later in the day, and winds will remain light. We’ll have highs ranging from the mid 60s in northeast Oklahoma to low 70s across southeast Oklahoma!



South winds start to increase overnight, keeping us unseasonably mild into Sunday morning with lows generally holding in the lower 50s. That’s right around where our typical high temperatures should be this time of year! Clouds increase on Sunday but we’ll again be much warmer than normal with highs in the low 70s Sunday afternoon. Fire danger will be a concern on Sunday with gusty south winds.



We’ll get one last taste of springlike warmth on Monday before a strong cold front arrives! Temperatures will again range in the 60s to low 70s on Monday with gusty south winds ahead of that front.



Showers and a few storms become possible Monday evening as the cold front arrives. This time around, the best rain chances will be across southeast Oklahoma in areas that missed out on last week’s rainfall. Rain chances come to an end by very early Tuesday, and then it’s time to break out the big coats!



We’ll begin to feel that much chillier air on Tuesday. Instead of highs in the 70s, we’ll likely settle for highs in the upper 40s! That’s quite typical for this time of year, but it will be a shock to the system after our recent stretch of mild weather.



The chilly air looks to stick around through late in the week, with cold mornings at or below freezing and chilly afternoons around the 50 degree mark. We still don’t see any signs of snow anytime soon, but winter-like temperatures look to hang around as we head into the first half of December!