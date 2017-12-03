Motorcyclist Dead After Tulsa Hit And Run

Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a motorcycle that happened early Sunday Morning.

At around 2 am, a motorcyclist that was heading southbound on Memorial when he was hit by a vehicle that was going westbound on 66th that ran a red light.

The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Kevin Rey, was tossed off the motorcycle.

Rey, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash.

The vehicle that hit him was found a little less than a mile away and the driver was gone.

The vehicle was equipped with On-Star and it was activated by the crash.

No arrest has been made so far, but police believe they know who it is.