Camping World Bowl Matchup: No. 17 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech

No. 17 Oklahoma State (9-3, No. 17 College Football Playoff, Big 12) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3, No. 22 CFP, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) 

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS
Oklahoma State: QB Mason Rudolph, 4,553 yards passing, 35 touchdowns. The Cowboys also have two 1,000-yard receivers in James Washington (69 catches, 1,423 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Marcell Ateman (54-1,049-8).

Virginia Tech: LB Tremaine Edmunds, 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 ½ sacks, 3 forced fumbles.

NOTABLE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys average 392.3 yards passing per game to lead all Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Oklahoma State ranks second nationally in total offense (575.7) and third in scoring (46.3).

Virginia Tech: The Hokies allow just 13.5 points per game to rank fifth nationally in scoring defense.

LAST TIME
Virginia Tech beat Oklahoma State 34-32 on Oct. 14, 1972.

BOWL HISTORY
Oklahoma State: First Camping World Bowl appearance and 12th straight bowl berth overall. In its only previous appearance in an Orlando bowl, Oklahoma State beat BYU 49-21 in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl.

Virginia Tech: Second Camping World Bowl berth and 25th consecutive bowl appearance overall. The Hokies beat Rutgers 13-10 in overtime in the 2012 Camping World Bowl, then known as the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
