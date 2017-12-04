Glenpool Firefighter, Family Lose Home In Fire Near Slick - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Glenpool Firefighter, Family Lose Home In Fire Near Slick

SLICK, Oklahoma -

The Glenpool community is coming together to gather donations for a Glenpool firefighter whose home was destroyed in a fire this weekend. 

The firefighter, his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old daughter lost everything in a house fire near Slick, family members wrote on Facebook. 

The firefighter was on duty when the fire happened and his wife and daughter were staying the night with relatives so no one was injured, one family member said. 

Now, the community is collecting clothing, household items, gift cards and cash for the Groom family.

Sizes being sought are men's size large in shirts & 32/34 in pants, small-medium maternity clothing, girl's size 3T-4T clothes and shoe size 7.5 and newborn girl clothing to size 0-3 month clothing.

Checks should be made out to IAFF Local 2990 with a memo of 'Groom family,' or, Glenpool Fire Department, c/o Groom family, P.O. Box 821, Glenpool, OK 74033. 

Donations may also be dropped off at the Glenpool Fire Station, which is located at 14536 S Elwood Ave., in Glenpool.

