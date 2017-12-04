Person Of Interest Sought By TPD In Credit Card Fraud

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a recent case of credit card fraud.

Police said the man in the photo is suspected of using a stolen credit card at several businesses in the Tulsa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Stephen Whittington at 918-596-9165 or email swhittington@cityoftulsa.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Reference case #2017-061477.