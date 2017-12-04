OTEMS 'Stuffs The Ambulance' With Food, Toys For Holidays

A Green Country ambulance service is trying to stuff its ambulance for the holidays.

OTEMS gave itself a goal of raising 2,500 pounds of food and gifts for the area of Rogers County it covers.

So far, they've already collected more than $1,000 pounds and about $180 since its launch in late November.

Food will be distributed through the Oologah United Methodist Church; toys through that church and the Angel Tree program of the Oologah Assembly of God, said Shelbie Wayman, OTEMS community liaison and a paramedic supervisor.

OTEMS, with stations in Oologah and north of Claremore, covers more than 200 square miles of Rogers County including all of Oologah and Talala and part of Claremore and offers the county’s only full paramedic/advanced life support service.

An OTEMS ambulance collects donations in the Apple Market parking lot at US 169 and OK 88.

Schedules will be updated on the Oologah-Talala EMS Facebook site, with collections currently set for the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7,11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 10.

Canned or non-perishable food items, toys or money donations are welcome.