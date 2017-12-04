Potential For Severe Storms In Green Country

A threat of severe weather for much of Green Country continues as a cold front moves in.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer said a few showers and thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front in several areas. Thunderstorms near Eufaula, Pryor, Vinita and Miami are producing heavy downpours and intense lightning.

A Severe T-Storm is in effect for counties east of Tulsa until 9pm. Storms forming now could produce damaging winds and hail. #okwx pic.twitter.com/Vq1ryeaOV6 — Travis Meyer (@newson6wxguy) December 4, 2017

Once the cold front catches the storms, they will form a squall line and push east, said Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

As of 3:37 p.m., several counties were in a severe thunderstorm watch including Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Muskogee, Ottawa, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties in Oklahoma and Washington County in Arkansas.