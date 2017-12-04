Claremore Police Raise $8K To Buy Gifts For Students

Claremore police officers put down the razors for November and it paid off big for some Claremore students.

Officers paid $25 a week for not shaving with hopes of raising enough money to buy gifts for the 400 students at Claremont Elementary.

As of this Monday, they've raised $8,500 dollars and say more donations are coming in.

Officer James Sutton was selected as best beard and Officer Mark Isaac was chosen as having the worst beard.