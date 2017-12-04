Brother Relieved Charges Filed In Tulsa Man's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Brother Relieved Charges Filed In Tulsa Man's Death

Emma Arnett. Courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Emma Arnett. Courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A heartbroken man said he's relieved charges are now filed in the death of his brother by a suspected drunk driver.

Police booked DHS Attorney Emma Arnett into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and DUI.

Lawrence Brown, the victim's brother, said even though it took three months for the district attorney to file charges, his family is finally on the road to closure.

"Here we are having to deal with the aftermath," Brown said.

Brown is no stranger to loss.

"I lost my mom when I was 16. That was hard, but losing my brother when he's 26 years old was probably the hardest." he said. "Seeing my brother being so young, being taken away in his young life, that's probably the hardest for me."

Chris Brown was walking near 51st and Delaware in late August when court documents say he was hit and killed by Arnett.

"Having found out she's an attorney, especially for DHS, makes me kind of angry," his brother said. "The fact that she decided to drink and drive is what really bugs me more than anything. She knows the law, she knew the law, and she went and did it anyway."

Lawrence said the loss of his brother has left his family reeling.

"Three months and going, and we're just now getting the beginning of the closure," he said.

More than anything, Lawrence said, he just wants Arnett to accept responsibility for what she's accused of doing and the devastation it's caused.

"It's not so much about the punishment that goes with it. She's going to have punishment the rest of her life, she took someone's life."

Even though the accident happened in August, Arnett wasn't booked into jail until late Friday.

