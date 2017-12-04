Rudolph, Gundy Talk Facing Virginia Tech In Camping World Bowl

The Cowboys are headed to Orlando and the Camping World Bowl against Virginia Tech on the 28th.More >>
A protective order has been requested against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County, according to court documents.More >>
Kendall Smith scored 14 points and added five assists to help lead Oklahoma State to an 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. The Cowboys won their fourth straight contest overall and their 15th straight non-conference home game dating back to Dec. 2015.More >>
No. 17 Oklahoma State (9-3, No. 17 College Football Playoff, Big 12) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3, No. 22 CFP, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)More >>
