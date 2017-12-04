Rudolph, Gundy Talk Facing Virginia Tech In Camping World Bowl

The Cowboys are headed to Orlando and the Camping World Bowl against Virginia Tech on the 28th.

Any concerns about the recent trend of NFL-bound standouts sitting out the bowl game affecting OSU and Mason Rudolph should be put to rest with the Cowboy quarterback's response Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to it,” said Rudolph. “The last time I put on an Oklahoma State jersey and play alongside my friends and brothers and so it'll be fun. I'm looking forward to putting on a show one more time with our guys on offense. Making sure we've got our ducks in a row, we know what we're doing, got a good feel for what Virginia Tech does and how we're going to attack them."

Shortly after OSU's bowl destination was announced, head coach Mike Gundy held a teleconference.

He was asked about the Tennessee job for the first time since he was mentioned for the Volunteer coaching job and quickly changed the subject.

"I would rather just talk about the bowl game. I don't have any interest in talking about any other jobs or any other schools,” he said. “This is a time to celebrate the bowl game and the teams that are involved and what they've accomplished this season."

With a win over the Hokies, the Cowboys can do something that's never been done in school history; that's record three straight ten-win seasons.

The Pokes say there is plenty of motivation leading up to the matchup.

“I'm excited,” said Rudolph. “It's a great opponent in Virginia Tech, looking forward to getting down there. Obviously, got a lot of work to put in here in Stillwater, got a lot of bowl practices to get under our belt. But yeah, we're excited. We're going to put a great game plan together and looking forward to executing and winning."

OSU and VT did have one common opponent this year: West Virginia.

Both teams picked up wins over the Mountaineers, but Hokies head coach Justin Fuente says you can't read too much into either team's win over WVU.

"You know, I just don't know if it's a huge help to either side. It's nice to have some frame of reference with a team that you've stood on the field with and competed against to kind of try and measure those things out, but gosh darn we played them so long ago,” said Fuente. “I don't know if I can remember that far back right now."

Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m.