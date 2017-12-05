Brian Nhira & Friends To Perform Christmas Concert

There's a special Christmas concert coming up this month benefiting The Backpack Project.

It's called Christmas with Brian Nhira & Friends From the Voice. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, December 16 at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available now. A portion of the proceeds will benefit children in Zimbabwe, Africa.

Caity Peters, Malik Heard, Whitney Fenimore and Shalyah Fearing will also perform.

Find out more about the concert.