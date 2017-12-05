Filet Of Tenderloin Steak Diane - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Filet Of Tenderloin Steak Diane

Ingredients: 

  • 4 -  8 oz. split Tenderloin Filet 
  • 4 tsp. Personally preferred steak seasonings 
  • 1 Cast iron skillet 
  • 2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil 

Diane Sauce ingredients:

  • 1.5 cups Beef Stock 
  • 3 tbsp. Clarified or unsalted butter 
  • 2 Garlic cloves
  • 1 Shallots 
  • 4 oz. Wild mushrooms 
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 cup Cognac or Brandy 
  • 1 tbsp. Dijon Mustard 
  • 1 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce 
  • 1/4 tsp. Hot Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Parsley Minced
  • 1 tbsp. Chives minced
  • a pinch of Kosher Salt to taste 
  • a pinch of Black Pepper to taste 

Directions: 

  1. Heat oil in cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Season steaks with your preferred seasoning or salt & pepper, add to skillet.
  3. Cook, turning once, until browned on both sides and cooked to desired doneness, about 4 to 5 minutes for medium-rare.
  4. Place cooked filets on a reserved plate.
  5. Return skillet to high heat, add stock; cook until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes.
  6. Pour into a bowl, and set aside.
  7. Return skillet to heat, and add butter; add garlic & shallots and cook, stirring, until soft & translucent, about 2 minutes.
  8. Add mushrooms & cook, stirring, until they release any liquid & it evaporates & mushrooms begin to brown, about 2 minutes.
  9. Add cognac or Brandy & light with a match to flambee; cook until flame dies down.
  10. Stir in reserved stock, cream, Dijon, Worcestershire, & hot sauce, and then return steaks to the skillet; cook turning in sauce, until warmed through and the sauce is thickened, about 4 minutes.
  11. Transfer steaks to a serving plate & stir parsley & chives into sauce; pour sauce over steaks to serve.

