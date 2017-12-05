Russia Banned From 2018 Winter Olympics Over Doping - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Russia Banned From 2018 Winter Olympics Over Doping

Photo courtesy of Olympic.org. Photo courtesy of Olympic.org.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Russian Olympic committee over allegations of doping. The committee announced Tuesday that it will allow athletes from the country to compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Games.

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.

The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.

