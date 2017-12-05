Tulsa Man Accused Of Looking At Woman In Changing Room Arrested

Tulsa Police said they arrested a man for spying on a teenager at the Kohl's near Riverside and Delaware.

Officers arrested Jose Escobar for peeping tom after he admitted to watching an 18-year-old woman in a changing room.

According to an affidavit, the 18-year-old girl was changing when she said she saw a man looking at her from a gap between the bottom of the door and the floor.

She left the store and waited for family and police to arrive, the report says.

At the time, Escobar was identified and he admitted to being in the dressing room but denied intentionally looking under the door. The report says he claimed to be “cleaning the floor outside of the dressing room.”

Later, Escobar was interviewed and admitted he had seen up to the woman’s upper thigh but no higher, according to the report.

The affidavit says Escobar eventually admitted to looking under the door to see the woman.