'I Did Not Do This': OU Running Back Says On Twitter Following Rape Accusation

Right after the Oklahoma Sooners made the college football playoff, a protective order has been filed against running back Rodney Anderson.

Through his attorney, Anderson said that he has been falsely accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman who made the allegation Monday to Norman Police as well as in a request for the protective order.

Anderson's attorney said, "Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman…" The attorney said Anderson's accuser made her claims only after Anderson "did not reciprocate a desire to pursue a relationship…" and that Anderson has turned down several social invitations from his accuser since November 16th.

The woman described herself in the petition as a "victim of rape" based on an alleged incident early on the 16th after she and Anderson met at a bar.

In a Twitter account created Tuesday afternoon - one followed by Anderson's mother - Anderson said, "In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself. In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this. @espn "

Anderson is OU's leading rusher.

Norman Police said they are investigating.

A hearing on the protective order is set for December 18th.

Some viewers have asked what a protective order is, who can file them, and what, if any, evidence is needed.

Megan Martin, a lawyer for Domestic Violence Intervention Services, explained what goes into the process, similar to the order filed against Anderson.

In the initial steps towards filing a protective order, the petitioner will be asked to describe the incident, the relationship between both parties and whether you are requesting an emergency order from a judge.

“It’s not like there is a screening process for who can fill out the paperwork and file it, anyone can do that. Then the judge has to ascertain whether to grant it or not,” Martin said.

If the judge decides, from the affidavit, that the emergency order should be granted, you will be given temporary protection for about 10 days until there’s a hearing.

Anyone can file a protective order, and once the process starts the initial filing becomes public record – even if no one has been arrested or charged.

“No matter what the end result of the case is, if I've had a protective order filed against me, yes, it will show up that something has been filed against me regardless of the outcome,” Martin said.

If, after the hearing, the judge decides there’s enough evidence to grant the permanent order, that remains on a person’s record and will show up during things like background checks.

In many cases, that defendant cannot have any communication with petitioner and is usually ordered to stay a certain distance away from them, their home, work and school.

As far as presenting any evidence or testimony, that happens during the hearing scheduled by the judge.