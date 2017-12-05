Rogers County Fire Destroys Two Homes

A fire near Oologah destroyed a mobile home and everything in it Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters are still tearing apart and putting water on hay bales that were near the house that burned.

The fire burned one home to the ground – that was the home someone lived in. The other house was unoccupied.

No one was hurt.

The fire was reported around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon by someone driving by.

The fire was burning through both when firefighters arrived so they mainly tried to stop it from spreading into a grass fire.

The homeowner arrived as they were working.

"Christmas gifts, Harley. Guy is left only with what he's wearing, that's where we're at," said Fire Marshal Richard Gibson with the Northwest Rogers County Fire District.

Neighbors were also able to move a truck away from the fire.

Firefighters expect to be at the scene until about 7:00 p.m. to put out the last of the flames.