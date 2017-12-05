RCSO Investigating Apparent Accidental Shootings

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office says at least two people have been the victims of what appears to be random shootings within the last couple of weeks.

One victim says the back windshield of her car was shot out while she was driving near Keetonville.

Another victim claims bullets flew through a window at their home.

Investigators with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office believe they were both accidental.

"Most of these situations this time of year are often related to individuals that are either hunting or target practicing for the idea of going hunting,” said Major Coy Jenkins.

Investigators say at this point the shootings appear to be unrelated.

No one was hurt.