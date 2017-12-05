Porch Pirates Steal Coweta Woman's Charity Quilt-Making Supplies

A Coweta woman says porch pirates stole supplies that she uses to make quilts for a good cause.

The woman said someone took three packages from her door step.

She said the supplies were a gift from her family in Minnesota.

Nicole Mitchell is frustrated.

"Very violated, because they came and took something from my door took something that was very special to me," Mitchell said.

For almost three years, shes been making quilts for a cause. But on Saturday she said three packages containing quilt-making materials disappeared from in front of her apartment.

"They took something that would bring a lot of joy, to a lot of kids, and shame on them," Mitchell said.

And that joy comes from making comfort quilts that Mitchell gives to kids with cancer. She learned how to sew from her mother, and from there her hobby took off.

"I started with just a couple and I just went crazy making more and more and more," Mitchell said.

Mitchell donates the majority of the quilts to those kids and sells some of them so she can afford to continue to make kids smile.

"The good I could do with them is unbelievable because it gives the kids hope," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she knows firsthand what comfort these soft pieces of art bring. Her mom had cancer for 10 years before she died.

Mitchell said that doctors believe she has a tumor that may also be cancerous.

"The things I've had to go through as an adult is very scary. I cant imagine being 8 years old, 6 years old going through some of the tests that they're having to go through," Mitchell said.

And although Mitchell is going through a tough time in her life, she wants those kids to know a very important thing.

"That they're loved, they're loved so much, and I wish more people could do things for them, and I wish more people would do more things for them," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the packages were worth about $6,000 combined and that she will continue to send quilts out to kids.