Two Injured In Shooting At East Tulsa Inn

Two people are injured after a shooting at an east Tulsa inn.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Oak Tree Inn, 11620 East Skelly Drive.

Two people — a male and a female, police said — were shot.

One person was shot in the calf, and the other was shot in the lower back, police said.

A suspect description was not available.

No further information was immediately available.