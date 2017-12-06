Children At Tulsa's Little Lighthouse Celebrate Early Christmas

Several special children received an early Christmas Wednesday.

Rich and Cartmill Insurance and Joy in the Cause delivered books and toys to the children at the Little Lighthouse.

Superheroes, princesses, and even Santa made a surprise visit to the students.

"This is one of my favorites - seeing the joy on the kids’ faces, and we follow these families throughout the year," said Lisa Bain with Joy in the Cause.

The Little Lighthouse offers tuition-free education and services to children with special needs.