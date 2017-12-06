University Of Tulsa Student Could Be Connected To Several Sexual Battery Cases

Tulsa police are investigating three sexual battery cases on the University of Tulsa campus.

Officers said the suspect is a student already behind bars on a complaint of sexual battery.

Police said 18-year-old Zach Martin reportedly admitted to groping one victim and investigators said Martin could be connected to as many as two more open sexual battery investigations.

The university is telling students, faculty and staff that their health and safety is top priority.

A victim reportedly told police she was asleep on a couch in a fraternity house when Martin began to touch her and undress her.

"And then at some point it reached the level of where she goes 'oh no, it's got to stop' and that's when she got up and ran," said Adam Ashley, Tulsa Police Department spokesman.

She called police and TU security quickly found Martin on campus.

"We said 'hey we're looking for this guy' and bam, they went and found him and brought him to us," Ashley said.

Police believe Martin could also be responsible for other sexual battery cases on campus with investigations pending.

"The reason some are pending is because of backlog of cases or that the victim may or may not want to continue with it," Ashley said.

Detectives will now do follow-up interviews and submit that information to the district attorney's office.

"They may file single charges or multiple charges on him with multiple victims. It just depends on what the detectives get and how cooperative he is," Ashley said.

As the investigation unfolds, TU released a campus security alert saying, in part,

"University administrators will continue to push for increased education and awareness on this issue."

Police are urging students to come forward if they have had something similar happen with Martin.

TU said he has been dismissed by the university.

Read the university's statement below:

“While we cannot speak to any specifics of pending investigations, we can be clear regarding our involvement in any accusation of assault of our students. Foremost, the safety and wellbeing of all University of Tulsa students – including victims of assault and their decision on whether to participate in proceedings – are primary. Regardless of the progress of a criminal inquiry by law enforcement, the university investigates all allegations of student code of conduct violations. That process was being followed in this case.”