Hands-On Sewing Machine Museum Coming To Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hands-On Sewing Machine Museum Coming To Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A one-of-a-kind museum is coming to Tulsa. The Vintage Sewing Center and Museum on South Peoria isn’t open yet, but it will be soon.

The museum is Wayne Binger's brainchild. He said previous attempts at sewing museums failed because you couldn't do anything - just look and don't touch – but his place will be different.

"People will actually come in here and sew," he said.

People can come in and sew on the wonderful old machines. They all work and he even made a sewing table, perfect for conversation.

Binger said sentimentality created the place. The old machines belonged to someone, the person who inherited it didn't want to toss it and needed a place, so this is it.

He said he has maybe 600 machines.

Binger is still getting the place organized so it’s not open yet, but you can keep up with them on Facebook for the time being.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.