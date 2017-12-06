Postal Inspector's Tips To Avoid Mail Theft

We’re hearing more and more reports of mail theft but the postal service said it's likely because more neighbors are reporting it on social media.

Still, they said it's always a good idea to take basic precautions.

"Get the mail out every day. It's very tempting to not walk to the road or apartment complex and get your mail, but you're leaving it there for someone else to potentially get, so get your mail every day," Inspector Amanda McMurrey said.

The postal service can now email you pictures of your mail each day to make sure you get what's delivered.