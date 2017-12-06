Broken Arrow To Soon Roll Out Curbside Recycling

Hundreds of Broken Arrow homeowners will soon be able to participate in curbside recycling.

The city council approved two pilot programs that will run for four months.

The city will test the two methods for collecting recyclables.

One would continue collecting trash in bags but would add a plastic cart just for recycling.

The other program would use two carts: one for trash, one for recycling.

The city will gather information on which method people like best.