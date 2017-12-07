Tulsa Police Search For Suspect In Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Search For Suspect In Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are still searching for a man they say shot another man at an apartment complex near 71st and Riverside. Police say the shooting happened at Avondale Apartments at 7007 South Trenton Avenue, but they're not sure what led to it.

They say the victim knocked on a woman's door at the complex just before 9 p.m. and told her he had been shot. When officers showed up, the victim was nowhere to be found.  

Officers then got a call from the victim's sister at Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria. She told police her brother walked into his apartment bleeding and saying he'd been shot.

He went to the hospital and police say he's going to be ok. Officers say the shooter was a slender man wearing a blue hoodie.

If you know anything that call help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

