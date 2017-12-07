Oklahoma K-9 Officers Need Life-Saving Naloxone Kit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma K-9 Officers Need Life-Saving Naloxone Kit


K-9 Officer Roy has made many drug busts with partner Kevin Young. K-9 Officer Roy has made many drug busts with partner Kevin Young.
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Osage County K-9 Officer got a donation that could one day save his life. It's A Naloxone kit. Naloxone is a fast-acting substance that reverses the effects of dangerous drugs.

K-9 Officer Roy has been working the streets of Osage County with his partner Deputy Kevin Young for two years. In that time Young says the two have made countless drug busts.

Young nominated Roy for the "Protection-4-Paws" Kit. He says it would would be used if the K-9 accidentally ingests drugs during a sniff search.

The Naloxone helps bring the K-9 back from an overdose. Each kit costs about a hundred dollars.

The donation to provide one kit is $100 and there are many more that are needed. If you would like to sponsor a kit and or make a donation to provide other needed items go to the Protection-4-Paws website.

