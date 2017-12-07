Tulsa Crews Continue Repairs To Broken Water Line

Crews are working to repair a water line break that has had some business along 21st Street without water for more than 24 hours.

While repairs were being made Thursday, the same line broke in another location.

Crews said there could be several issues the line is breaking. They said it could be old, or it could be the cold weather is shifting the ground causing the pipe to crack.

They said during repairs an AT&T cable was hit and some people in the area don't have service.

The east side of the road is completely blocked off but traffic is moving pretty smooth because the westbound lanes are being used for east and westbound traffic.

Crews have been working for more than 24 hours and conditions have improved since Wednesday when the roads were flooded with several inches of water due to the break in the 12-inch water main.

At one point, nine businesses in the area didn’t have water, that’s down to five.

The City said the repairs are expected to take most of the day, so you might want to keep that in mind if you have to travel in that area.