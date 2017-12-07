Gov. Fallin To Call Special Session Before End Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gov. Fallin To Call Special Session Before End Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin said she will call a special session before the end of the year to fill a roughly $110-million budget shortfall.  

She said she is waiting for revenue numbers from the board of equalization's meeting on December 20th. 

"We do know that our economy is starting to grow back.  We think there will be some new revenue figures.  Hopefully, some growth that will help us and give us a better idea of how we can position ourselves," Fallin said. 

The governor has to give lawmakers a week's notice before calling them back to the capitol so the special session probably won't start till after Christmas.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.