Gov. Fallin To Call Special Session Before End Of 2017

Governor Mary Fallin said she will call a special session before the end of the year to fill a roughly $110-million budget shortfall.

She said she is waiting for revenue numbers from the board of equalization's meeting on December 20th.

"We do know that our economy is starting to grow back. We think there will be some new revenue figures. Hopefully, some growth that will help us and give us a better idea of how we can position ourselves," Fallin said.

The governor has to give lawmakers a week's notice before calling them back to the capitol so the special session probably won't start till after Christmas.